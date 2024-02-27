One-Way Traffic Allowed From Jammu To Srinagar On National Highway

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 27 (IANS) Traffic authorities on Tuesday allowed one-way traffic on Srinagar-Jammu national highway because of the road condition and inclement weather.

Traffic was allowed one-way on the highway on Monday from Srinagar to Jammu.

“One-way traffic will be allowed on Srinagar-Jammu highway today as well. Traffic will be allowed to move from Jammu to Srinagar today.

“Only Light motor vehicles will move on the highway from Jammu to Srinagar till 1 p.m. and after that, heavy motor vehicles will also be allowed to move from Jammu to Srinagar.

“No vehicle will be allowed to move in the opposite direction on the highway.

“Commuters are advised to follow traffic discipline to avoid jamming on the road,” the officials said.

This highway is known as the lifeline of essential supplies for the landlocked Valley. All petroleum products, medicines, vegetables, pulses, food grains, mutton and poultry products are brought into kashmir through this highway.

Meanwhile, Srinagar-Leh, Mughal Road, Sinthan-Kishtwar road, Bandipora-Gurez and Kupwara-Tangdhar road are still snowbound and closed for traffic.