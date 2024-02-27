Dollar falls against major currencies before pivotal U.S. economic indicators

(MENAFN) On Monday, the US dollar experienced a decline against a basket of major currencies as investors awaited the release of crucial economic data on durable goods orders and inflation in the United States scheduled for later in the week. Market participants are closely monitoring these data releases for insights into the potential timing of interest rate adjustments by the US Federal Reserve.



Scheduled for release on Tuesday is the US durable goods data, followed by the core personal consumption expenditures price index data on Thursday, which serves as the Federal Reserve's preferred metric for measuring inflation. The interpretation of these data points could influence market sentiment and provide clarity on when the Federal Reserve might initiate interest rate cuts.



Recent shifts in market sentiment indicate a downward revision in expectations regarding the timing and magnitude of potential interest rate adjustments by the Federal Reserve, as the US economy continues to demonstrate resilience and strength. This adjustment in expectations reflects the ongoing assessment of economic indicators and the evolving macroeconomic landscape.



The week ahead also promises a flurry of economic data releases globally, including inflation data from the Eurozone, Japan, and Australia, alongside the interest rate decision from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and purchasing managers index readings from China. These data points are expected to contribute to market volatility and shape investor sentiment across various asset classes.



Despite the broader decline in the dollar index, which fell by 0.2 percent to 103.81 in the latest trading session, the US currency saw a marginal uptick against the yen, rising by 0.1 percent to 150.70. Conversely, the euro gained ground against the dollar, rising by 0.2 percent to USD1.0849, marking gains in eight out of nine recent trading sessions.



Meanwhile, in the cryptocurrency market, Ether surged to its highest level in two years, rising by 4.5 percent to USD3,074, while Bitcoin recorded a modest increase of 0.7 percent, reaching USD51,371 in the latest trading session. These developments underscore the ongoing volatility and interest in digital assets amid broader market dynamics.

MENAFN27022024000045015682ID1107903601