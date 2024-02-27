Chandrababu Naidu, Sharmila Terms Hanuma Vihari Episode 'Shameful'

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Feb 27 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Congress Y. S. Sharmila Reddy on Tuesday termed as shameful the alleged humiliation of cricketer Hanuma Vihari, who decided never to play for Andhra after he was pressured to quit as captain.

Chandrababu Naidu said it was a shame that even the Andhra Cricket Association has succumbed to YSRCP's "vindictive politics".

"Hanuma Vihari, a brilliant Indian international cricketer, has been targeted to the point where he has vowed to never play for Andhra Pradesh. Hanuma, stay strong - your integrity and commitment to the game speak volumes. These unjust actions don't reflect the true spirit of Andhra Pradesh or our people. We stand with you, and we'll ensure justice prevails," said the former chief minister.

"What could be more shameful than this," was how Sharmila Reddy reacted.

The sister of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government and demanded an impartial inquiry into the issue.

"The YSRCP who are playing bad politics in everything, are now showing their wretched politics and authoritarianism in sports as well. We can't imagine to what depths these people who have destroyed the state's reputation in every way will sink," she posted on 'X'.

"Are these the real games being played by the YSRCP leaders who did movie stunts for two months in the name of 'Aadudam Andhra'? Will they destroy the future and self-confidence of the players," she asked.

After Andhra Pradesh crashed to a four-run defeat against Madhya Pradesh in their Ranji Trophy quarter-final on Monday, Hanuma Vihari took to Instagram to reveal that he was was asked to resign as captain of Andhra team after a run-in with a player, whose father, a politician, complained to the Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association.