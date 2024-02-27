IVPL: Gayle, Raina Are Fantastic Cricketers, They Are Still Hungry For Runs, Says Herschelle Gibbs

(MENAFN- IANS) Greater Noida, Feb 27 (IANS) Red Carpet Delhi captain and former South African batter Herschelle Gibbs is enjoying his game here in the ongoing first edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) being played here.

Gibbs is excited about the prospects of playing against veteran players such as Chris Gayle, and Suresh Raina and is thrilled to be witnessing the game of cricket again here at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

"Yeah, definitely. It's nice. They (Gayle, Raina) got a couple of years younger than me. It's lovely to be here. Like I said, those guys are all fantastic cricketers. They are still hungry. It's always about wanting to win, irrespective of what your age is and what league you're playing in," Gibbs said in a statement.

Gayle and Raina have made an instant impact in the IVPL, smashing sixes and boundaries all around the park. Gibbs feels players will want to make their franchises proud in the ongoing League.

"Those guys, I'm sure, will want to prove what their worth is and make their franchises proud. It's lovely to be able to witness some cricket again," he added.

Reflecting on his role as captain, Gibbs, though acknowledging his limited recent experience in leadership roles, remains focused on contributing with the bat while emphasizing the importance of making astute bowling decision

"Well, it's not much. The last time I was captain was at school. At my age, it was such a long time ago. It doesn't affect you. My role primarily is to score runs. That's the way I look at it," said Gibbs.

"When it comes to T20 cricket, the bowlers tend to do their field placings on their own. There's not really much. It's basically assessing the game, etc. Making the correct bowling decisions. But, like I said, it's going to be a great experience and a wonderful, enjoyable," he added.

Furthermore, Gibbs underscored the significance of consistent practice to maintain timing and form, particularly as one transitions from international cricket to league competitions

"No. Not at all. Remember, when you play international cricket, you're virtually practicing every week. Once you retire, especially being a batsman, you need to be able to be playing consistently. Otherwise, your timing is completely out. It doesn't get easier the older you get. Also, your hamstrings and your lower back get tighter. It's very difficult," said Gibbs

As Red Carpet Delhi prepares to take on Mumbai Champions in their upcoming match, Gibbs and his team remain focused on delivering an electrifying performance, aiming to capitalize on their experience and skill to secure another victory in the IVPL on Tuesday.