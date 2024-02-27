PM Modi Wishes 'Speedy Recovery' To India Pacer Shami After Ankle Surgery

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Mohammed Shami a speedy recovery after the Indian pacer underwent an ankle surgery.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health, @MdShami11! I'm confident you'll overcome this injury with the courage that is so integral to you," PM wrote on X.

Shami on Monday underwent a successful surgery on his heel to repair his Achilles tendon and said he would need time to regain full fitness and return to playing cricket.

He also shared pictures on his social media, giving an update on his injury and informing his fans that he has undergone a successful operation in the United Kingdom.

Shami was injured during India's 2023 ODI World Cup campaign and has not played any form of cricket since the defeat in the final to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium back on November 19.

He missed the subsequent T20I home series against Australia and also the tour of South Africa.

A few days back it was announced that Shami will miss the entire five-match Test series against England and undergo surgery in the United Kingdom.