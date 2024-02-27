IMF urges G20 economies to pursue daring measures amid poor global expansion potential

(MENAFN) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued a sobering assessment of medium-term global growth prospects, characterizing them as the weakest seen in decades. However, the IMF also highlights a potential path forward, emphasizing that cooperation among major economies within the G20 could serve as a catalyst for bolstering growth. Central to this cooperative effort, according to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, is the need for concerted action on multiple fronts, including addressing climate change, avoiding trade barriers, and endorsing global principles for artificial intelligence (AI).



In a blog post published alongside a report specifically tailored for the G20, Georgieva urged G20 economies to adopt bold measures aimed at rejuvenating economic policies in the aftermath of the dual shocks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The IMF projects global growth to reach 3.1 percent by 2024, with expectations of a decline in inflation and resilient labor markets. Georgieva underscores the importance of policymakers directing their focus towards rebuilding fiscal reserves to better withstand future economic disruptions, alongside efforts to strengthen domestic revenue generation, curtail the escalation of public debt, and harness the potential of AI to drive economic growth.



Ahead of the G20 finance officials' meeting in Sao Paulo, Georgieva stresses the critical nature of the global growth slowdown, particularly its pronounced impact on emerging markets and developing economies. The IMF's call for bold action underscores the urgency of addressing the underlying challenges facing the global economy and highlights the potential for coordinated efforts among G20 nations to mitigate these challenges and pave the way for a more resilient and inclusive economic recovery.

