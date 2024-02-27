EU requires immediate payments across member states

(MENAFN) In a significant move aimed at enhancing financial accessibility and efficiency, the European Union (EU) has enacted legislation requiring banks to facilitate instant payments at the bloc level. This groundbreaking law empowers customers across Europe to conduct financial transfers within seconds, whether within their own country or to any other member state of the EU. Under the newly approved regulations, individuals will have the capability to transfer funds within a remarkable 10-second timeframe, regardless of the time of day, including outside traditional banking hours.



The implementation timeline for this legislation is swift, with the law expected to officially take effect by April. Banks operating within the eurozone are mandated to enable instant payments within a timeline of 18 months from the aforementioned commencement date. This directive underscores the EU's commitment to fostering seamless and rapid financial transactions within its borders, thereby facilitating greater economic integration and connectivity among member states.



The unanimous approval of this law by all 27 EU countries follows the endorsement received from the European Parliament, marking a significant milestone in the bloc's efforts to modernize its financial infrastructure. Notably, the legislation includes provisions to ensure that any fees associated with instant payments remain within reasonable limits, stipulating that such charges must not exceed those levied for standard credit transfers, as outlined in a statement issued by the European Council.



While banks outside the eurozone are granted a longer compliance period, with a deadline set for 2027, they are nonetheless expected to align with the instant payment requirements. Furthermore, banks will have until 2028 to fully comply with the regulations pertaining to instant payments initiated from accounts denominated in local currencies. This phased approach acknowledges the diverse banking landscapes across EU member states while emphasizing the overarching goal of fostering a seamless and efficient payments ecosystem across the entire European Union.

