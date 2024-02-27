US Secretary of Commerce expresses optimism about US chip output targets

(MENAFN) Gina Raimondo, the US Commerce Secretary, voiced optimism regarding the nation's capacity to absorb Silicon Valley's supply of advanced electronic chips, particularly those vital for artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Against the backdrop of the United States aiming to bolster its leadership in this sector, particularly in chip manufacturing essential for AI, Raimondo underscored the significance of this endeavor for national security and competitive reasons vis-à-vis China.



Speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, Raimondo articulated confidence in American investments propelling the nation to produce nearly 20 percent of the world's advanced chips by the decade's end. This ambitious target is particularly noteworthy given the current absence of advanced chip production in the United States, a gap that the administration aims to close.



Highlighting the importance of this endeavor, Raimondo emphasized the critical role advanced memory chips play in powering AI systems, noting that the US aims to achieve domestic production in this area as well. She underscored the transformative impact of AI, asserting that it has fundamentally altered the dynamics of semiconductor demand, driving the need for advanced chips to unprecedented levels.



Raimondo's remarks underscore the administration's commitment to bolstering America's capabilities in chip manufacturing, with a specific focus on addressing critical gaps in the supply chain, enhancing national security, and positioning the US as a global leader in advanced semiconductor technologies.

