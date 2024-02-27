Trump objects to USD454M fine following fraud conviction

(MENAFN) Former US President Donald Trump is taking legal action against a recent ruling that ordered him to pay USD454 million in fines and interest following a conviction for fraudulently inflating his net worth and property values. The ruling, issued by Judge Arthur Engoron on February 16, stemmed from a civil lawsuit brought forth by New York's Attorney General Letitia James in 2022. Trump's appeal seeks to overturn Engoron's decision, which included a hefty fine of USD354.9 million and imposed restrictions on his business activities within New York state.



The financial penalties outlined in the ruling could significantly impact Trump's cash reserves and potentially disrupt segments of his real estate empire, as he concurrently pursues the Republican Party nomination to challenge President Joe Biden in the upcoming US presidential elections scheduled for November 5. The lawsuit, initiated by James, a Democrat, alleged that Trump had overstated his net worth by billions of dollars in financial documents submitted to banks. Trump countered the accusations, alleging political bias on the part of James and Engoron.



In addition to the substantial financial sanctions, Engoron's ruling barred Trump from conducting any business operations in New York and restricted his ability to secure loans from state financial institutions for a period of three years. While Trump maintains his innocence, Forbes estimates his fortune at USD2.6 billion, although various reports offer conflicting accounts of his wealth. During his testimony in April 2023, Trump stated that he possessed approximately USD400 million in liquid assets.



The appellate court holds the potential to stay Engoron's ruling throughout the appeals process, which could extend over a year or more. Despite the legal battles and financial uncertainties, Trump remains steadfast in his denial of any wrongdoing, while the exact extent of his wealth remains a subject of ongoing speculation.

