Qatar Sees Surge In Air Traffic In January

: Qatar's aviation sector is witnessing a continued momentum with the rising number of aircraft, passengers, cargo, and mail in 2024.



Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) reported robust growth for the industry, in a recent post on X. The preliminary air transport statistics showed an increase of 23.8 percent in aircraft movements for the month of January 2024, as compared to the same period last year. The data reported 23,994 flight movements, while January 2023 saw 19,377 aircraft movements.

Meanwhile, the statistics indicated a significant rise in the number of passengers travelling via Hamad International Airport (HIA), with

27.4 percent for the same month, as compared to January 2023. The month recorded 4.5 million visitors, while January 2023 witnessed 3.5 million individuals, as per the data.

The report also emphasised a robust increase in air cargo and mail, showing a surge of 19.5 percent last month to 201,500 tonnes, compared to 168,862 tonnes in January 2023.

The air transport data in 2023 showed much higher flight activities as compared to the previous year.

The country witnessed a strong growth of arrivals in January 2023 as the number of air passengers totalled 3,559,063, an increase of 64.4 percent. The report also stated that the aircraft movement recorded a 19.3 percent rise annually, totalling 19,377 flights, compared to 16,239 in January 2022.



On the other hand, air cargo and mail showed a 12.3 percent decline to 168,682 tonnes, compared to 192,253 tonnes recorded in the same month of 2022.

The preliminary air transport statistics for December 2023 registered an increase of 3.2 percent in aircraft movement as compared to December 2022. The data indicates that 23,589 flight movements were reported in December 2023, while the number of air passengers recorded a rise of 19.7 percent in December 2023, as compared to the same month in the previous year. QCAA also mentioned that 4.3 million visitors arrived in the country in December 2023. On the other hand, the country noted 216,431 tonnes of air cargo and mail, an upsurge of 18.6 percent, compared to December 2022.

Air passenger traffic in Qatar has seen immense growth over the past few years, and with the expansion of HIA, the country has connected travellers and airlines from all parts of the world. The top-notch infrastructure and facilities in addition to the exceptional services at the airport have also attracted leading passenger flights from across the globe. In 2023, 44 airlines were added, connecting HIA with direct flights from around the world.

