(MENAFN- The Conversation) Transform student learning at UniMelb by crafting innovative programs aligned with our ASE strategy.

Job no: 0047932

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full-time; Continuing (Multiple Positions Available)

Department: Teaching and Learning Innovation (TEL) - Student and Scholarly Services (SASS)

Salary: UOM 7 - $102,338 - $110,780 p.a. plus 17% super



Shape the future of education by enhancing subject/course designs with research-informed practices and resources.

Lead dynamic workshops and online resources, empowering academic and professional staff growth. Brilliant benefits and a flexible hybrid work environment!

About the Role

Join us as a Learning Designer and make a real difference in the way students learn at UniMelb. Dive into a vibrant team environment where you'll collaborate with faculty members and TLI experts to craft innovative programs that echo the University's Advancing Melbourne and Education (ASE) strategy. Your role will be pivotal under the guidance of a Senior Learning Designer, as you assess faculty needs, align initiatives with ASE objectives, and forge scalable programs to bolster teaching and learning capabilities.

Crafting dynamic online resources and hosting impactful workshops, you'll champion professional development for academic and professional staff alike. Your influence will extend to enhancing the curriculum of various university subjects, ensuring relevance and adaptability across the board.

Flexibility and adaptability are key in this role, as you navigate challenges with agility and deliver solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of faculty members. Embrace the opportunity to revolutionise learning experiences, shaping a more dynamic and enriching academic journey for

Your responsibilities will include:



Collaborating with TLI and Faculty to design and implement programs aligned with UniMelb initiatives.

Providing consulting services to teaching and support staff for strategic, evidence-based practice assessments and activities. Supporting innovative subject/course designs through research-informed practices and resource development for efficient learning design processes.

Who we are looking for

Are you passionate about crafting dynamic professional development experiences, whether online or face-to-face? We're in search of learning designers with a proven track record in designing and delivering engaging professional learning activities. If you have experience advancing the effective use of digital technologies and assessments, we want to hear from you!

With your outstanding stakeholder management skills and dedication to constant growth, you'll flourish in our collaborative environment. Your ability to understand stakeholder needs ensures that our educational resources enhance student experiences and accessibility. You will draw on your exceptional organisational skills, meticulous attention to detail, and innovative problem-solving abilities to make a real impact within our established timelines.

You will also have:



Relevant degree with subsequent experience, or extensive experience and specialist expertise or an equivalent combination of experience and education or training

Proven expertise in applying educational theories, design principles, and assessment techniques to enhance learning experiences and activities. Demonstrated ability to collaborate within teams, offering support and guidance to navigate dynamic environments with competing priorities.

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements please refer to the attached PD.

To ensure the University continues to provide a safe environment for everyone, this position requires the incumbent to hold a current and valid Working with Children Check.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position . This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your new team – Teaching and Learning Innovation - Student and Scholarly Services

Teaching and Learning Innovation (TLI) is a portfolio that is a part of Scholarly Services within SASS. The team enables the University's scholarly and learning community to enrich and extend academic achievement through the effective use of world-class learning environments, technologies and media. For more information about us, visit:

What we offer you!

In addition, we offer the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community and enjoy a range of benefits including generous leave provisions, salary packaging, health and well-being services, and discounts on graduate courses. For more information check out our benefits page!

The University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research. Discover more via our website and stay connected with our stories and people on LinkedIn .

Be yourself

The University of Melbourne values the unique backgrounds, experiences, and contributions that each person brings to our community and welcomes and celebrates diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, parents, carers, people of all ages, abilities, and genders, and people of diverse ethnicity, nationality, and faith are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community in which we live. For more information please visit our Diversity and Inclusion page.

We are dedicated to ensuring barrier-free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. If you require reasonable adjustments, please contact Kim Groizard at [email protected] , with an email containing your name and contact details for a confidential discussion. Please ensure your email is titled "Reasonable Adjustments Request".

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We aspire to be the University of choice for Indigenous Australians, with unprecedented investment to attract, nurture, and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff. Tangible support through a range of programs and initiatives will ensure that you personally succeed and flourish while at the University of Melbourne.

For further information, including our 2023-2027 Indigenous strategy please visit -reconciliation/murmuk-djerring

Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with the following documents:



Resume Cover Letter outlining your interest, experience, and responses to the following questions:

Please note that you are not required to respond to the selection criteria outlined in the Position Description.

If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please feel free to contact Maddison Ryan via email at [email protected] , ensuring that you include the Position Number and the Job Title as the subject. Please do not share your application to this email address.

Applications close: 12th March 2024 11:55 PM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)