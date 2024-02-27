PM Modi In Kerala To Review Gaganyaan Preparations, Attend BJP Event

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on a day-long visit

He arrived at the airport at 10.50 a.m. and was received by the Mayor Arya Rajendran and State Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil and other top state and central government officials.

His first programme for the day is at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) to review the Gaganyaan activities and also dedicate three ISRO facilities to the nation.

The three important space infrastructure projects at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre include the PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. This will help in boosting the frequency of PSLV launches from 6 to 15 per year.

After the ISRO event, PM Modi will be at the Central Stadium to take part in the valedictory function of the statewide yatra to be undertaken by Kerala BJP president K. Surendran.