Preparing Female Drivers To Progress To Higher Levels Of Competition

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANSlife) With a vision to bring to life Charlotte Tilbury and F1® Academy's shared purpose to empower everyone, everywhere to feel their most confident, the beauty brand announces itself as an official partner of F1® Academy 2024. The Formula 1's ambitious new project F1® Academy will develop and prepare female drivers to progress to higher levels of competition.

Charlotte Tilbury MBE, President, Chairman, CCO, and Founder of Charlotte Tilbury, said,“Empowering everyone, everywhere to unlock the magic of confidence has always been my passion and purpose – a vision shared by Susie Wolff and F1® Academy. My brand was created for everyone, everywhere, and as a female founder, I'm thrilled that we're the first ever beauty brand to support these powerhouse drivers through our partnership with the F1® Academy. We are standing proudly behind the incredible young women making waves in the fast-paced world of Formula 1.

“Motorsport has a huge female following, and the drivers of F1® Academy are already increasing representation and diversity in the sport. With this partnership, we will use our global platform to elevate this new generation of fearless young female drivers and open up the traditionally male-dominated world of motorsport to even more talented young women.

“This partnership celebrates the strength, determination, and undeniable power of female excellence. It's all about the winning and“Dare to Dream it” mindset! I always say you can makeup your destiny - which is why we made it the empowering mantra of this partnership - it's even emblazoned on our F1® Academy race car!! Get ready to race towards your dreams, darlings, and makeup your destiny!”

The latest association unveils that the luxury beauty brand will use its global platform to showcase F1 Academy's incredible female drivers, helping them build their careers and shining a light on their achievements and talent so that a wider audience will learn about the opportunities this amazing sport can hold for women. Currently, 40% of F1 fans are female, contributing to a total 2022 season viewership of over 1.5bn.

Susie Wolff MBE, Managing Director, F1® Academy, said:“At F1® Academy we want young women and girls to feel confident to chase their dreams, no matter the odds. We are on a mission to transform access to our sport, celebrate trailblazing female pioneers in our industry, and inspire a new generation of young women to pursue a career in motorsport.”

“It's a huge privilege to be partnering with Charlotte Tilbury, a brand whose values align so closely to our own. I want to thank Charlotte for believing in our mission and enabling us to reach a new audience of young women to showcase the opportunities available to them in our sport. Our message to them is simple: dare to dream.”

Known as the 'Charlotte Tilbury operated by Rodin' car, its livery, helmet, and racing suit (all revealed today) will feature Charlotte Tilbury branding in the brand's signature night crimson and rose gold colourways, emblazoned with the iconic Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips icon and Charlotte's empowerment mantra 'Makeup Your Destiny!'.

Throughout F1® Academy's 2024 season, Charlotte Tilbury will raise awareness of the F1 Academy's fifteen inspiring young drivers, who are all aged 16-25. The Charlotte Tilbury car will be driven by Lola Lovinfosse, aged 18, who is from France and has been racing since 2018.

