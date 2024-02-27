Top Destinations For Indian Travelers This Holi And Good Friday

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANSlife) With Holi and Good Friday just a shortened midweek apart this March, Indian travelers are presented with the ideal opportunity to enjoy an extended break. Digital travel platform Agoda analyzed its search data and found Dubai on top as the favorite international travel spot. Domestically, Goa is the most popular destination searched for Holi and Good Friday.

With Holi happening on Monday 25 March, and Good Friday the same week on Friday 29 March, Indians can take advantage of the shorter workweek and enjoy extended leisure time without the need to use up a big chunk of annual leave.

For those planning an international getaway, nearby Dubai is the most popular destination, with Singapore coming in second spot. Thailand's visa waiver policy likely helps it secure two of the top five most popular spots for travel with Bangkok number three and Phuket fifth. Bali (Indonesia) is the fourth most popular international destination for the Holi and Good Friday break.

Krishna Rathi, Senior Country Director India Subcontinent and Maldives at Agoda, stated,“The consecutive long weekends for Holi and Good Friday provide a unique window for Indians to plan extended trips. Whether people are looking to explore India or abroad, it's a great opportunity to whet the travel appetite among Indians, which has only increased since the recent waiver of visa requirements. As more Indians look to expand their horizons, Agoda is committed to offering great value deals on accommodations, flights, and activities at home and abroad to help them see the world for less.”

According to domestic search data sourced from Agoda, Goa continues to be a recurring favorite, drawing tourists in with its immaculate beaches, exciting nightlife, and unique cultural appeal. It's the perfect destination for anyone looking for a fun Good Friday and Holi getaway. Following Goa is Mumbai, the vibrant city of dreams, which offers travelers an incredible experience, complete with mouthwatering street cuisine, iconic monuments, and the adrenaline rush of the fast-paced metropolis.

Heading to the North of India, the 'City of Lakes,' Udaipur, is one of the top destinations Indians are keen to visit over the long weekends. The city offers a serene escape for those looking to immerse themselves in history and the architectural marvels of the city. Delhi NCR and Jaipur also emerge as popular domestic destinations, (fourth and fifth most popular respectively), both known for their lively markets, vibrant streets and architectural wonders that attract travelers looking for a combination of urban excitement and cultural exploration.

