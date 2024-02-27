Middle East Cloud Storage Market Outlook, Industry Trends, Leading Company & Growth Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ Middle East Cloud Storage Market Report by Component (Solution, Services), Deployment Type (Private, Public, Hybrid), User Type (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, and Others), and Country 2024-2032 “, Middle East cloud storage market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.20% during

2024-2032.

Cloud storage allows users to store and access their files and data from anywhere with an internet connection. It is maintained, managed, and hosted by a third-party service provider. It offers various features, such as file syncing, sharing, backup, and collaboration tools, making it convenient for individuals and organizations to manage and access their data across multiple devices and locations. It allows users to track changes, revert to previous versions, and restore deleted files. As it eliminates the need for on-premises data centers and reduces energy consumption and carbon emissions associated with traditional information technology (IT) infrastructure, the demand for cloud storage is increasing in the Middle East.

Middle East Cloud Storage Market Trends and Drivers

At present, the rising adoption of cloud storage, as it can be integrated seamlessly with other productivity tools and software, represents one of the key factors impelling the growth of the market in the Middle East. In line with this, the increasing utilization of cloud storage solutions to enable secure remote access to data and collaboration tools is strengthening the market growth. Moreover, the escalating demand for scalable storage solutions among individuals and organizations, coupled with the rising adoption of smartphone among individuals is offering a favorable market outlook in the Middle East. In addition, the increasing employment of cloud storage, as it mitigates the risk of data loss in the event of a disaster by providing off-site storage, is bolstering the market growth. Besides this, growing demand for cloud storage solutions that offer robust data encryption, access controls, and threat detection capabilities is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, the rising need for cloud storage solutions to store and manage large volumes of transactional data is contributing to the growth of the market in the Middle East. Apart from this, increasing concerns about environmental sustainability is supporting the market growth. Additionally, the rising adoption of cloud storage solutions in the education sector to store educational content, student records, and learning resources is propelling the market growth.



Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Component Insights:



Solution Services

Deployment Type Insights:



Private

Public Hybrid

User Type Insights:



Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises

Industry Vertical Insights:



BFSI

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Retail

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment Others

Country Insights:



Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Israel

United Arab Emirates

Iran

Iraq

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Jordan

Bahrain Others

