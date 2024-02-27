Czech PM Slams Slovak Counterpart Over Ukraine Stance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, did not remain silent in response to the words of his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico.

The politician stated this after meeting more than 20 heads of states and governments in Paris on Monday, where military assistance to Ukraine was discussed, Ukrinform reports, citing Fiala's posting on X.

The Prime Minister noted that Fico's words required a comment.



“We all want peace, but there is only one way to peace – not to allow the aggressor to achieve its goals, not to agree with injustice, war of aggression, and evil, but to help those who are unjustly attacked defend themselves. Laying down weapons and subjugating to the aggressor have never led to peace,” Fiala said.

He recalled that there are a number of examples from history, includnig, former Czechoslovakia, that show what happens once someone loses to aggressive regimes. And if someone thinks that appeasing the aggressor can help achieve peace, they are mistaken so this is not the way to go, the head of the Czech government emphasized.

He categorically rejected the assumption that it was the Ukrainians or Western nations who unleashed the conflict.

“The culprit is absolutely clear – it is Russia's aggressive policy. Russian soldiers are on Ukrainian land, Russia is killing civilians, and understanding this does not require any extensive knowledge of history, one must simply open their eyes to see who the victim is and who is aggressor,” said Fiala.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Monday that several NATO member states and the European Union were allegedly considering sending their military to Ukraine after concluding bilateral agreements. At the same time, he stressed that Slovakia would not deploy its soldiers in Ukraine, but will respect the decisions of NATO countries that will agree to introduce their troops. Fico also reiterated his earlier statement that "there is no military solution to war in Ukraine."

