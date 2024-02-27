Resistance Movement In Occupied Areas Spreading Calls Against Russia's Elections

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Nova Kakhovka, a settlement in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, Ukrainian guerillas are spreading posters with the call to ignore Russia's "presidential election".

The Yellow Ribbon movement spoke of their effort via Telegram , posting the relevant photos, Ukrinform reports.

"New Kakhovka residents shall not be propagated by the ruscists," the statement reads.

"Crimean Platform" will never recognize Russia's occupation of Ukrainian territories

As it is noted, activists collect and destroy "sham newspapers circulated by the invaders" and spread posters with the urge to ignore the elections organized by Russia.

The Yellow Ribbon has also created a Boycott , an online tool where residents are able to learn about the safe and effective ways to snub the election.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on March 17, Russia will hold the presidential election. The Central Election Commission decided that voting shall also take place in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Photo: Yellow Ribbon / Telegram