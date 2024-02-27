Poland's Sikorski In U.S.: Putin's Success In Ukraine Would Be Disaster For West

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski says Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must not succeed in Ukraine, as it would become a disaster for the whole West.

He said this on Monday during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"I'm looking forward to discussing what we can do to make sure that Putin doesn't conquer Ukraine, because that would be a disaster not only for Ukraine but for Poland and I believe for the West," the head of Polish diplomacy stressed as the meeting kicked off.

He also expressed gratitude to the United States for supporting Ukrainians throughout Russian aggression – despite the fact that Ukraine is not part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

The U.S. Secretary of State, for its part, said partners should ensure that "Ukraine will stand on its own two feet militarily, economically, democratically for many, many years to come." Blinken also thanked Poland for its leadership and solidarity with Ukraine since the outset of Russia's full-scale aggression.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski is on a visit in Washington. On Monday, he also met with U.S. Presidential Advisor Jake Sullivan, discussing further support to Ukraine.

