War Update: 96 Combat Clashes Along Frontlines In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 96 combat engagements have taken place over the past day in Ukraine as the Russian invasion forces launched six missile strikes and 92 airstrikes, as well as 110 attacks involving multiple rocket launchers.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces , Ukrinform reports.

Overnight Tuesday, the Russians launched a barrage of Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones. The report on the strike is yet to be verified.

Russian airstrikes targeted the settlements of Yamne and Nova Sich of Sumy region; Velykyi Burluk, Fedorivka, and Synkivka of Kharkiv region; Terny, Pereiznec, Chasiv Yar, Pretechyne, New York, Ocheretyne, Novoselivka Persha, Semenivka, Umanske, Netailove, Pervomaiske, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske; Levadne, Orikhiv, Novoselivka, and Liubymivka of Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russia's artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissia directions: the operational situation saw no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions: the enemy retains military presence in the areas close to the border, engaging in subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to other war sectors.

Kupiansk direction: Ukraine repelled two assaults near Ivanivka and Tabaivka, and another 20 attacks near Synkivka of Kharkiv region.

Lyman direction: Ukraine's forces repelled six assaults in the area of Terny, Donetsk region.

Bakhmut direction: the Defense Forces reflected nine enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske and Klischiivka of Donetsk region.

Avdiivka direction: 19 attacks were repelled near Berdychi, Orlivka, Severne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of Donetsk region.

Marinka direction: Ukraine's defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the area of Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where the Russians 25 times attempted to penetrate the defense lines. In addition, Ukraine repelled eight assaults near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Pobieda of Donetsk region.

Novopavlivka direction: the enemy ran no offensive efforts.

Zaporizhzhia direction: six Russian attacks were repelled close to Robotyne.

Kherson direction: Ukraine's forces are holding their ground and repelling assaults as the enemy does not abandon attempts, despite heavy losses, to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. Ukraine repelled two Russian assaults on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro.

At the same time, during the last day, the Ukrainian Air Force hit nine enemy manpower clusters.

Missile units struck two Russian manpower and equipment clusters, a command post, an an UAV ground control station.

