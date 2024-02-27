Seosurfer's 3-Day Digital Marketing Training Program In Collaboration With Institute For Excellence In Higher Education

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The 3-day Management Development Program on Digital Marketing, which SEOsurfer, a top Bhopal digital marketing training center, collaborated with the Institute for Excellence in Higher Education (IEHE) to organize, has concluded successfully. The training sessions, which took place from February 19 to 21, ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On February 22, there was a diploma distribution ceremony to honor the accomplishments of more than 80 participants.



The program imparted to the participants comprehensive information and hands-on skills in Pay-Per-Click (PPC) advertising, Social Media Marketing, and Search Engine Optimization (SEO). A comprehensive learning experience covering the newest tactics, tools, and trends in internet marketing was provided to the participants.



The participants' professional journeys reached a key turning point when the training program was successfully completed, which was symbolized by the certificate distribution event on February 22. Each participant received a certificate from NKP Sir in person, recognizing their commitment to improving their internet marketing abilities.



With profound gratitude, SEOsurfer acknowledges the honorable Mr. Christopher Minj (MSME, DFO Rewa), Dr. Pragyesh Kumar Agrawal (IEHE Director), and Dr. Sharda Gangwar (BBA Dept HOD) who graced the occasion with their presence and support. Their support and dedication to promoting learning and skill development were essential to the program's success.

The entire SEOsurfer crew was genuinely inspired by the participants' dedication and energy over the three days of the event. We can't wait for every participant to embark on their digital journey equipped with the knowledge and abilities they have gained from the program.



The Excellence College students thoroughly appreciated and gained knowledge from the session; however, it was discovered that a small percentage of them are currently making money through various forms of internet marketing, such as content writing, e-commerce, internships, etc. Lastly, learners have also posted complimentary comments on SEOsurfer's Google listing:



Under Mr. Pankaj's direction, SEOsurfer - Central India's Best Digital Marketing Training Institute has grown to become known as one of the most esteemed courses in digital marketing. The company has a stellar history, having trained more than 15,700 people, assisted more than 1850 corporations, and finished more than 5,200 projects.



