Today In Kuwait History

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 27 (KUNA)

1925 -- Kuwait's first public transport company began operation between Kuwait and Iraq's Basra City.

1955 -- Kuwait's social affairs department issued its first-ever budget estimated at over four million rupees, mainly aiming at controlling the sector of work, employees, social care, sporting clubs and theaters.

1991 -- Kuwaiti soldiers hoisted the national flag near the Gulf coast in the capital following the liberation of Kuwait from the heinous Iraqi occupation.

2023 -- Kuwait's Science Club won first places in Egypt's international science and technological competition and exhibition for the fields of chemistry, environment, biology, and medicine.