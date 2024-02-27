Slight Temperature Drop With Rain Showers Expected

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 27 (Petra) -- A slight drop in temperatures is anticipated on Tuesday, with relatively cold weather prevailing in most areas. However, pleasant weather conditions can be expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department said in its daily update.As the day progresses, a weak state of instability will gradually affect the Kingdom. Clouds are expected to multiply at different altitudes.Scattered rain showers are forecast in the northern parts of the Kingdom, as well as parts of the central and eastern areas. These showers may be accompanied by occasional thunder. Limited areas in the southwestern regions may also experience short periods of rainfall, while the winds will be easterly to northeasterly, moderate in speed, and occasionally active.The weather department warned of the possibility of slippery roads in areas experiencing rainfall and low horizontal visibility due to dust in desert areas. Additionally, there is a risk of reduced visibility during late night hours due to fog above high mountain heights.As we head into Wednesday, a slight uptick in mercury levels is expected, bringing pleasant weather to most areas until Friday, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will enjoy relatively warm conditions. Clouds will appear at high altitudes, accompanied by moderate easterly winds, which may occasionally become active.Today's peak temperatures will be between 11 and 16 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 5C or even 3C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 25C and lows of 14C.