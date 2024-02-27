Riyadh Announced as Newest Host City for the 2024 Global Champions Arabians Tour

(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) Doha, Qatar – 26 February 2024



The Global Champions Arabians Tour has today announced the addition of Riyadh as a new host city for the 2024 season in association with the Saudi Equestrian Federation. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the prestigious tour in its inaugural year, further solidifying its global presence and commitment to showcasing the unparalleled beauty of the Arabian horse and connecting cultures.



Set to take place later this year, the show is a welcome addition to the vibrant capital of Saudi Arabia, with its rich heritage in Arabian horse breeding and world-class equestrian facilities. Hosting the tour in Riyadh, the Saudi Equestrian Federation and the Global Champions Arabians Tour aim to develop and improve the status of Arabian horses, in addition to providing competitive opportunities, attracting new audiences, and encouraging further investment in this sport.



“We are delighted to welcome Riyadh as a new host city for the Global Champions Arabians Tour,” said Faleh Mohammed HA Al-Nasr, Chairman of Global Champions Arabians Tour. “The addition of Riyadh underscores our dedication to expanding the reach of top-level Arabian horse shows, providing opportunities for breeders and enthusiasts worldwide.”



Riyadh presents an exciting new chapter in the tour’s legacy and will join the illustrious roster of cities that play host to the Global Champions Arabians Tour in 2024, offering competitors and spectators alike a unique and unforgettable experience against the backdrop of this dynamic metropolis.



His Highness Prince Abdullah bin Fahd, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Equestrian Federation, thanked King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the tremendous support that equestrianism receives in the Kingdom. Prince Abdullah also thanked His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports, for his support of equestrian sports.



"What we are witnessing today in the great renaissance in the equestrian sector is the result of the unlimited support of King Salman and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who made the Kingdom the focus of attention of the world in all equestrian sports." commented His Highness Prince Abdullah bin Fahd.



As the tour continues to expand its footprint, Riyadh joins a prestigious lineup of host cities that includes neighbouring Doha, Abu Dhabi and Muscat, and the European cities of Cannes, Valkenswaard, Rome and Paris.





