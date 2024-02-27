Fils and Sui Foundation Partnership Wins 2024 Best Social Impact Project at AIBC Eurasia Awards

(MENAFN- Ecology Media) In a significant recognition of innovative technology for social good, the partnership between Fils and Sui Foundation has been honoured with the 2024 Best Social Impact Project at the prestigious AIBC Eurasia Awards. This award celebrates outstanding contributions to innovation and technology with a positive societal impact.



The collaboration between Sui Foundation, renowned for its cutting-edge blockchain solutions and the mass adoption of Web3, and Fils, a leading enterprise digital platform that enables entities across any sector to embed sustainable and climate action into their business model, has set a new benchmark for leveraging technology in addressing environmental challenges. The project focuses on achieving the UAE COP28 targets, highlighting the role of advanced technology in promoting sustainability and environmental responsibility.



Reflecting on the award, Nameer Khan, CEO of Fils, stated, "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to using innovative solutions for pressing global issues. Our partnership with Sui Foundation exemplifies how technology can be a force for good, leading the way towards a more sustainable future."



The partnership's success illustrates the potential of blockchain and digital innovations in creating impactful environmental solutions, contributing significantly to the global fight against climate change. This is achieved by leveraging Sui's blockchain for tracking carbon credits in the Fils ecosystem, aligning with ESG goals. Sui’s advanced blockchain was selected for its speed, scalability, and sustainability focus. It also enhances user experience with Sui's zkLogin for easy crypto wallet access, representing a significant stride towards solving environmental challenges.



For more information on the partnership and their initiatives, please visit Sui Foundation's website and Fils's website.



MENAFN27022024006163016320ID1107903426