Nissan of Arabian Automobiles Revs Up Excitement with Introduction of 2024 Z Proto in the UAE

Dubai, UAE, 26 February 2024: – Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive distributor for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is pleased to announce the introduction of the 2024 Nissan Z Proto. This addition marks a vibrant chapter in the legacy of Nissan's sports car lineage, available in showrooms from March 2024.



Blending heritage with contemporary design, the 2024 Nissan Z Proto celebrates over five decades of the brand's sports car legacy. Featuring a distinctive Boulder Gray exterior, accented by bold black alloy wheels and roof, and highlighted with unique yellow brake calipers, it sets a new standard in sports car aesthetics. Inside, the cabin continues the theme with vibrant yellow accents on the dashboard and specially designed seats.



Evoking nostalgia while embracing modernity, the Z Proto's design includes a long hood and low stance reminiscent of the original Fairlady 240Z. Additionally, modern touches include rear combination lamps inspired by the iconic 300ZX, integrating state-of-the-art 3D signature LED taillights. Inside houses a 12.3-inch customizable digital meter display, analog pod gauges, and climate control features



Under the hood, the Z Proto is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine, delivering 400 horsepower. It’s available with either a 6-speed close-ratio manual transmission with advanced launch assist control or a 9-speed Automatic transmission designed for quick, direct acceleration.



Safety and connectivity are paramount, with features like Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, and an 8-speaker Bose® Audio System. The Z Proto also supports Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, ensuring a connected, enjoyable drive.



Priced at AED 221,900 for both Manual & Automatic models, the 2024 Nissan Z Proto exemplifies Nissan's commitment to innovation, performance, and customer satisfaction. Nissan of Arabian Automobiles invites enthusiasts and future owners to experience the latest in sports car excellence, where heritage meets modern-day thrill, at any of its centers across Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.







