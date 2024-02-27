Volkswagen Abu Dhabi unveils exclusive Ramadan offers

(MENAFN- Houbara Communicatons)

Abu Dhabi & Al Ain 26 February 2024— Volkswagen Abu Dhabi has announced its exclusive Ramadan offers, featuring attractive deals on a wide range of models, including the awaited upgraded third generation of the Touareg. In celebration of the Holy Month, customers can enjoy exclusive savings designed to elevate their driving experience and provide unparalleled value.



The 2024 Volkswagen Touareg, the epitome of sophistication and innovation, is now available starting from AED 211,000 or AED 3,165 per month.. Crafted to deliver both luxury and performance, the Touareg sets a new standard in the premium SUV category, blending elegant design with cutting-edge technology.



The iconic Golf GTI, available from AED 164,000 or AED 2,460 per month, comes with a comprehensive package including a 5-year warranty, 5-year service plan, 5-year roadside assistance, and free registration and insurance for the first year. Similarly, the Golf R, starting from AED 209,000 or AED 3,135 per month, offers the same exceptional benefits.



The Ramadan offers further extend to other popular Volkswagen models including the T-Roc, starting from AED 113,000 or AED 1,695 per month, the Tiguan from AED 118,000 or AED 1,770 per month, and the new Teramont from AED 189,000 or AED 2,835 per month.



Samer Doueier, Sales Manager, Volkswagen Abu Dhabi, said: “At Volkswagen Abu Dhabi, we are dedicated to providing more than just a driving experience; we strive to ensure that every journey is characterized by thorough care and exceptional service. Our comprehensive warranty, service plans, and roadside assistance reflect our dedication to customer satisfaction and our commitment to excellence.”



These offers are are available across all Ali & Sons Volkswagen showrooms in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain until 30 April 2024.







