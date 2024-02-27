Middle East Beverage Packaging Market Report 2024, Size, Share, Demand, Trends & Growth Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ Middle East Beverage Packaging Market Report by Material (Plastic, Metal, Glass, Paperboard, and Others), Product (Bottles, Cans, Pouches, Cartons, and Others), Application (Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages), and Country 2024-2032 “, Middle East beverage packaging market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.27% during

2024-2032.



Beverage packaging is used in the packaging of beverages like water, soda, juice, milk, beer, and wine. It is manufactured to preserve the quality and integrity of the beverage while also providing convenience and safety. It includes bottles, cans, cartons, pouches, and Tetra Pak containers. It plays a crucial role in protecting the beverage from contamination, extending its shelf life, and enhancing its visual appeal. It is designed to make it easy for consumers to access and consume beverages, with features, such as resealable closures, handles, and easy-to-pour spouts. As it serves as a powerful marketing tool, allowing beverage companies to showcase their brand identity, logo, graphics, and messaging, the demand for beverage packaging is rising in the Middle Eastern region.

Grab a sample PDF of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/middle-east-beverage-packaging-market/requestsample

Middle East Beverage Packaging Market Trends and Drivers

At present, inflating income levels of individuals in the Middle Eastern region is catalyzing the demand for premium packaged beverages like bottled water, soft drinks, and juices. This represents one of the key factors propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, changing lifestyles and consumption habits of individuals is driving the demand for convenience and on-the-go beverage packaging formats, such as single-serve pouches, which is strengthening the market growth in the region. In line with this, there is a rise in the demand for healthier beverage options, such as natural juices, functional drinks, and low-sugar beverages, due to the increasing health consciousness among the masses in the region. This, along with the growing demand for transparent and informative packaging designs that communicate product ingredients and nutritional benefits, is offering a favorable market outlook. Moreover, governing agencies in the Middle Eastern region are implementing stringent regulations and quality standards regarding food safety, hygiene, and packaging materials, which is supporting the growth of the market. Apart from this, key players are focusing on product differentiation, innovations, and branding as packaging plays a crucial role in brand positioning and shelf appeal. This, coupled with the increasing demand for customized, visually appealing, and sustainable packaging solutions, is facilitating the market growth in the region.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Material Insights:



Plastic

Metal

Glass

Paperboard Others

Product Insights:



Bottles

Cans

Pouches

Cartons Others

Application Insights:



Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages



Carbonated Drinks



Bottled Water



Milk



Fruit and Vegetable Juices



Energy Drinks



Plant-based Drinks Others

Country Insights:



Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Israel

United Arab Emirates

Iran

Iraq

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Jordan

Bahrain Others

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163