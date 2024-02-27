Globetrotting Chefs At Gourmet Galle

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Globetrotting chefs Jeremy Lee, Karam Gokani, Cynthia Shanmugalingam, James Lowe, and O Tama Carey have already graced the Gourmet Galle stage in the past month carrying out profound masterclasses and hosting delectable dinners in and around historic and artisan locality of Galle.

Hailing from culinary capitals such as Japan, London, New York, Sydney, and Singapore, the renowned chefs from around the world made their mark in Galle with their gastronomic creations.

The festival continues till end of March with more global culinary gurus making way to Galle! Tickets for the upcoming Gourmet Galle dinners or masterclasses are available on the official website,

Gourmet Galle, an extension of the renowned Galle Literary Festival, aims to showcase culinary excellence and highlight the exceptional offerings of Sri Lanka's south coast to both local and international food enthusiasts and is proudly held in partnership with Nations Trust Bank American Express and is supported by the Sri Lanka Tourism Board and Sri Lankan Airlines.



