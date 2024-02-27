Fourth Person Dies In Wild Elephant Attack In Kerala In A Month

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Feb 27 (IANS) A 46-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed by a wild elephant in Munnar in Kerala's Idukki district.

The incident happened late Monday night, and is the fourth death in the wild elephant attacks in one month. The other three deaths were reported from Wayanad district.

Eyewitness said on Monday around 10 p.m. Sureshkumar alias Mani was driving a family which was returning after attending the annual celebration at a local school.

When the vehicle reached Kannimala, a wild elephant attacked the three-wheeler. The elephant hit the vehicle and grabbed Mani and threw him down.

Mani suffered serious head injuries and passed away, while the family of three was injured when the vehicle overturned and are now admitted to a local hospital at Munnar.

CPI(M) legislator at Devikulam (Munnar), A. Raja said, "The sad fact is that all the four elephant attack deaths took place not in the forests. We expect the forest and district authorities at Munnar to take the measures. The people are definitely upset."

Major political parties have called for a local shutdown and their activists were stopping vehicles from plying on Tuesday.