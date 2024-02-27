               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Man Shot Dead In Australia, Probe Launched


2/27/2024 12:30:14 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Feb 27 (IANS) A man was shot dead on Tuesday near Sydney's central business district after which a probe has been initiated.

Emergency services were called to Stella Street in Fairfield Heights just after 8.30 a.m. local time, New South Wales Police Force said in a statement.

After reaching the spot, officers located a man unresponsive on the footpath, who was confirmed dead by paramedics, Xinhua news agency reported.

"A crime scene has been established, as an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man's death continues. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner," the police noted.

The authorities are also appealing for public assistance to collect information related to the shooting.

