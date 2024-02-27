SP MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

(MENAFN- IANS) Sambhal, Feb 27 (IANS) Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, Shafiqur Rehman Barq died on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.
He was 93 years old and had been admitted to a private hospital in Moradabad.
Barq had been named as the SP candidate for Sambhal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
SP president Akhilesh Yadav expressed grief over his death and offered his condolences to the bereaved family.
MENAFN27022024000231011071ID1107903152
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.