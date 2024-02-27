Industrial Gases Market Forecast 2024-2032 – Size, Share, Demand, Key Players Analysis

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled “Industrial Gases Market Report by Type (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Argon, Hydrogen, and Others), Application (Manufacturing, Metallurgy, Energy, Chemicals, Healthcare, and Others), Supply Mode (Packaged, Bulk, On-site), and Region 2024-2032” . The global industrial gases market size reached US$ 104.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 157.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2024-2032.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-gases-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Industrial Gases Industry:

Technological Advancements:

Innovations in gas production, purification, and distribution processes are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, advancements, such as membrane separation, cryogenic distillation, and gas-to-liquid technologies, are enhancing the efficiency, purity, and cost-effectiveness of industrial gas production. These advancements not only enable suppliers to meet the increasing demand for gases but also open new application areas, such as carbon capture and hydrogen fuel cells. Besides this, technological innovations expand the application of industrial gases across diverse industries, ranging from automotive and aerospace to electronics and healthcare.

Environmental Regulations:

The rising adoption of industrial gases as cleaner alternatives to traditional manufacturing processes is supporting the market growth. In addition, stringent environmental regulations aimed at curbing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and promoting sustainable practices are impelling the market growth. Industries are focusing on reducing their carbon footprint and adhering to emissions standards, leading to increased use of industrial gases for applications, such as oxygen enrichment, nitrogen blanketing, and emission abatement. Apart from this, the increasing need for renewable energy sources like hydrogen is bolstering the market growth.

Rising Utilization in Electronics Manufacturing:

The increasing demand for specialty gases in electronics manufacturing is impelling the market growth. In electronics manufacturing, specialty gases play a critical role in various processes, including semiconductor fabrication, light-emitting diode (LED) production, and plasma etching. Moreover, specialty gases, such as high-purity nitrogen, argon, and various dopant gases, are essential for semiconductor manufacturing processes like chemical vapor deposition (CVD), physical vapor deposition (PVD), and ion implantation. These gases help create precise thin films, control doping levels, and maintain clean environments free from contaminants, ensuring the reliability and performance of microelectronic devices.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Industrial Gases Industry:



Air Liquide S.A.

Linde Group

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Airgas, Inc.

Industrial Gases Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:



Nitrogen

Oxygen

Carbon Dioxide

Argon

Hydrogen Others

Nitrogen represents the largest segment as it is a cost-effective, safe, and abundantly available gas.



By Application:



Manufacturing

Metallurgy

Energy

Chemicals

Healthcare Others

Manufacturing holds the biggest market share on account of the rising focus on maintaining strict quality and safety standards.

By Supply Mode:



Packaged

Bulk On-site

Packaged accounts for the largest market share due to the increasing need for enhanced convenience and portability.



Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific enjoys a leading position in the industrial gases market, which can be attributed to the thriving healthcare sector.



Global Industrial Gases Market Trends:

The rising employment of industrial gases for applications, such as medical gas therapy, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and medical device production, is impelling the market growth. Besides this, industrial gases play a crucial role in energy-related applications, including natural gas processing, hydrogen production, and carbon capture and storage (CCS), are propelling the market growth. Companies are seeking cleaner and more efficient energy processes.

Apart from this, the rising utilization of industrial gases for welding, cutting, and other fabrication processes in the construction sector is supporting the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing awareness about workplace safety and quality standards is impelling the market growth.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163