Les Roches Commits To Specialized Education In Sports Management And Events

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 26th February 2024. Les Roches, one of the world's best institutions in hospitality management education, welcomes

a new academic year with innovations. Positioned at the forefront of the industry with a 70-year history, Les Roches introduces a new Master's in Sports Management and Events, starting in September 2024.



According to the international consultancy Allied Market Research, the global sports tourism industry was valued at $323.420 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $1,803.704 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% until 2030. Specifically in 2024, it marks one of the years with the highest sports interest, as two of the events that attract the most travelers worldwide coincide. The UEFA European Championship in Germany and the celebration of the Olympic Games in Paris will undoubtedly be among the most sought-after destinations this summer. However, the sports-driven tourism industry is not solely focused on entertainment. The profile of vacationers has shifted towards a healthier lifestyle. As a result, there has been an increased demand trend for hotel accommodation with attractive sports offers.



In response to this growing demand, Les Roches is launching the Master's in Sports Management and Events. Spanning 12 months, students will delve into the global sports and events industry, gaining essential skills for administrative and managerial roles. This includes analyzing the industry's economic aspects on an international scale and planning and executing events. As part of the program, students will embark on business field trips to Abu Dhabi, a premier destination renowned for hosting prestigious events like NBA games, the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship, and the acclaimed Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Additionally, they will visit Switzerland, home to major European sports organizations. These trips offer invaluable opportunities for students to immerse themselves in real-world settings, network with industry leaders, and gain practical insights into sports management practices on a global scale. The international sports and events industry offers exceptional professional opportunities, as various destinations, regions, and even countries utilize sports to diversify their economies while reinforcing their tourism and hospitality sectors.



Carlos DÃ­ez de la Lastra, Les Roches Global CEO, states: "Faced with a changing global demand, tourism companies must

prepare for a decade filled with new expectations from travelers. Sports tourism is one of them. Over the past years, it has shown very positive growth figures, and we are confident it will continue this trend. Sports is a universal language known to all, which is why companies need to anticipate future trends, aiming to offer their customers excellent service and exquisite experiences. The implementation of this master's program represents a firm commitment to education in a field that gains more aspirants each year and requires highly qualified and specialized personnel."



History, Leadership, and Employability



Currently, Les Roches boasts a global network of over 16,000

Alumni holding managerial positions in more than 140 countries worldwide. Of these, 67% secured their first job through school contacts, and 33% successfully launched their own ventures. Upon graduation, students receive an average of five offers from top hospitality, luxury tourism and related services companies and graduates typically triple their pre-degree salary within 12 years.



Les Roches is at the forefront of innovation in the hospitality sector. Its students gain access each semester to job and

internships placements at over 200 leading companies in the hotel, luxury tourism, and related industries, such as Louis Vuitton, Accor Hotels, IHG, The Ritz-Carlton, Soho House & Co, Mandarin Oriental, Marriott International, Silversea, Qatar Airways, and Hublot, among others.



In addition, numerous Les Roches Alumni already hold successful positions and have made significant contributions in sport management and events in some of the biggest sports brands and businesses such as Formula 1, FIFA, Nike, Netflix, and the Olympic Committee.





About Les Roches



Les Roches is a bespoke experience to educate tomorrow's leaders in hospitality. Founded in 1954 in Switzerland, Les

Roches offers undergraduate, graduate degrees and executive programs in Luxury, Hospitality and Tourism Management. Les Roches has campuses across Switzerland, Spain, UAE, and China, as well as partner campus in near New Delhi.



Les Roches ranks 4th in the world's higher education institutions for hospitality and leisure management (QS World

University Rankings by Subject, 2023). Part of Sommet Education, worldwide leader in hospitality education, Les Roches is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

