U.S. Expects From Ukraine More Efforts In Fighting Graft - State Department

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Washington officials have noted Ukraine's specific steps in the fight against corruption, at the same time emphasizing that more can be done to this end.

That's according to U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We have long engaged in conversations with the Ukrainian government about the need to take anti-corruption measures," said a representative of the foreign policy department.

He stressed that the U.S. officials see how the Ukrainian side has taken a number of anti-corruption measures and“seen them take a range of measures to crack down on corruption over the last couple of years”.

"We think that there's more that they can do, and we are engaged in ongoing dialogue with them about that topic," Miller said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a joint inspection of the final use of donated weapons kicked off in Ukraine late January. The structural units of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces are currently being audited.

The Ministry of Defense also conducts permanent food supply inspections, and irregularities worth tens of millions of hryvnias has already been detected in the past months. Joint work is ongoing with law enforcement on exposing corruption schemes in defense procurement.