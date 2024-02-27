Pakistan Elects First Woman Provincial Chief Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of three-time former Pakistani Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif, was elected as the leader of the eastern
Punjab provincial assembly, making her the country's first-ever
woman chief minister, Azernews reports, citing
Yeni Safak.
Maryam, 50, a candidate for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
(PML-N) and its allies, received 220 votes in a 371-member Punjab
Assembly.
Her rival, Rana Aftab pitched by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)
backed independent lawmakers of jailed former Prime Minister Imran
Khan, boycotted the election in the house as he was not allowed by
the speaker to speak before the voting for the chief minister
position.
A candidate required 186 votes to get elected as the leader of
the house.
Maryam, the political scion of the Sharif family, was elected to
the provincial assembly from the northeastern city of Lahore, a
PML-N's stronghold, in the Feb. 8 elections.
She also won a seat in the lower house, or the National Assembly
from Lahore, which she later gave up to run for chief minister
office.
The PML-N lawmakers thumped their desks and chanted“sher sher”
(lion lion), the party's election symbol, as the speaker announced
the results.
Nawaz's party has emerged as the single largest party in Punjab,
the country's most populous and richest province in the Feb. 8
elections, trailing only PTI-backed independent candidates.
The majority of PTI-backed independents later joined the Sunni
Ittehhad Council (SCI), a small religiopolitical party, intending
to gain more seats in the Punjab Assembly reserved for women and
religious minorities.
Nonetheless, the Election Commission of Pakistan has yet to
allot reserved seats because the party did not submit a list of
candidates for reserved seats before the general election.
The electoral body allocates reserved seats based on the
proportion of a party's winning seats in the house.
