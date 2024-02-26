Kerala: Bricks Collected From Attukal Pongala To Be Used For Construction Of Houses Under LIFE Mission

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Following the Attukal Pongala, the city council swiftly executed cleaning operations in Thiruvananthapuram. Within a mere hour, the city, previously strewn with debris, including bricks, was thoroughly cleared. Additionally, all collected bricks are slated for reuse in house construction projects.

Around 1200 municipal workers, 1400 temporary employees, and 150 volunteers participated in the operation. The workers also collected firewood for home purposes. The bricks collected will be used for the construction of housing projects, including Life Mission.

The collection of bricks used for Pongala for home construction started in 2018. In the inaugural year, bricks from this collection contributed to the construction of eight houses. Subsequently, last year, bricks were allocated for the construction of 17 houses. This year, it is anticipated that approximately three lakh bricks will be amassed. The distribution of these bricks will occur following a direct verification process of applicants for housing projects.

