Kerala News LIVE: PM Modi In State's Capital Today; To Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 1800 Cr At VSSC

9.00 AM: Bid to kill woman at KSFE in Alappuzha

KSFE collection agent Mayadevi was tried to kill in the Kalarkode branch of the Alappuzha district. The accused is Mayadevi's younger sister's husband Suresh Kumar. She suffered a deep cut below her neck.

8.25 AM: Man killed in wild elephant attack in Munnar

A man lost his life in yet another incident of a wild elephant attack in the state on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Kumar (Mani, 45), hailing from Kanimala Estate in Munnar. Meanwhile, two others also suffered injuries in the same incident.

UDF and LDF announced hartal on Tuesday in Kannan Devan Hills village.

8.10 AM:

PM Modi in state's capital today; To inaugurate projects worth Rs 1800 cr at VSSC

PM Narendra Modi will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram today and

will visit Vikram Sarabhai Space centre (VSSC). He will also take part in the final leg of Kerala BJP's Padayatra.

three important space infrastructure projects will be inaugurated during his visit to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram. The projects include the PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota; new 'Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and stage Test facility' at ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri; and 'Trisonic Wind Tunnel' at VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram. These three projects providing world-class technical facilities for the space sector have been developed at a cumulative cost of about Rs. 1800 crore.