Delhi Records 12.3 Degrees Celsius Minimum Temp

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Delhi on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius, seasonal average, the India Meteorological (IMD) Department said.

The IMD predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees.

The weather department said that there will be "generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle".

Meanwhile, the air quality at several AQI stations across the city fell under the 'moderate' levels.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 8 a.m., PM 10 levels were recorded in 'moderate' category at 156 and PM 2.5 reached 73 or 'satisfactory', according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM 2.5 levels at 43 and PM 10 at 104.

Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM 2.5 levels at 94, and PM 10 was at 140.