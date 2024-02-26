Retired Cops Block Highway For Five Hours

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

After five hours of staggered closure, the Inter-American highway, in the Divisa sector, was reopened this Monday. The road blockade was carried out by a group of retirees from the National Police, who demand payment of the seniority premium that, according to them, is from 2014 to date.

In addition, they request that those who have retired in recent years, after having completed 30 years of service in the institution, also be included in the retirement list.

The closure caused a huge traffic jam, affecting those traveling to and from the central provinces.

At noon the protesters opened the road for about 15 minutes but then re-blocked the passage.





Around 1:00 pm the road was cleared by the protesters, whose leaders met behind closed doors with the Deputy Minister of Security, Igor Pitti , and the director of the National Police, John Dorheim .

At the end of the meeting, Dorheim said that by instructions from the Minister of Security, Juan Manuel Pino, individual calculations of the seniority bonus are being made, so that the amounts to be paid are included in the general state budget for 2025.

The spokesperson for the retired police officers, Faustina González , said that the authorities committed that by March 15 they will have the amount that corresponds to each former police officer. However, they were informed that those who retired from April 2014 to April 2025 are expected to be added to the list.

González said that the authorities' response was not entirely satisfactory, because they will have to wait until the new promotions retire.





Gonzáles said that they will wait until March 15 and that depending on the achievements they will continue with the protest actions.

Earlier, when the road was closed, González stated that several promotions of the institution have completed a year or more since they reached 30 years of service and have not yet been able to be included in the retirement list, which It is an unprecedented situation. She added that even more worrying is the fact that all the deductions are being applied to all these police officers, but that the representation expense to which they are entitled when they hold the rank of captain was automatically suspended.

She said they have not received payment of the thirteenth salary either, despite continuing to appear on the list of active police officers.

Likewise, González pointed out that the law establishes that every retiree who leaves the institution in which he worked (since 2014) has the right to have his seniority bonus processed.

"We are not demanding that they give us anything, we are demanding that, as an institution that guarantees compliance with the laws, they comply with the law”.





