Companies Brace For New Wave Of Activist Investing In 2024

Activist investors target underperforming companies with an eye toward implementing agendas to maximize shareholder value Efforts by the SEC to limit activist interventions include proposals to shorten Schedule 13 filing deadlines, mandate amendments within a day of significant changes, and prevent shareholders from interfering with a company's pro-ESG initiatives Activist investors tackle ongoing challenges by staying on top of emerging trends, adopting best practices, and forming strategic alliances DealFlow Events presents an unparalleled networking and learning opportunity:
The Activist Investor Conference
on March 21, 2024, in New York City Like all DealFlow events, this conference promises to deliver. The event features 20+ experts discussing topics covering value investing strategies, legal issues, corporate relations, and international opportunities
Activist investors remain a force to be reckoned with. They target companies perceived to be underperforming or inefficient and implement strategies to maximize shareholder value.
Learn more and register .
