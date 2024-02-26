Qurate Retail Group Earns Top Score In 2023-2024 LGBTQ+ Workplace Equality Index

(MENAFN- 3BL) WEST CHESTER, Pa., February 26, 2024 /3BL/ - Qurate Retail Group, which includes retail brands QVC®, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill®, and Grandin Road®, today announced it has received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. Qurate Retail Group's top score earned it the designation of being an Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion recipient for 2023-2024.

“At Qurate Retail, we believe in fostering inclusion and respect within our teams and the communities we serve – this award is a testament to our steadfast commitment to workplace equality and a credit to our ongoing corporate responsibility efforts that we are excited to continue making progress against in the coming year,” said Virginia Nguyen, Chief Diversity & Impact Officer, Qurate Retail Group. "We are proud to have earned a top score on the 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index and grateful to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for the vital work they do.”

The HRC Corporate Equality Index rates companies on four central pillars:



Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and, Corporate social responsibility.

“For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion. While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion,” said RaShawn“Shawnie” Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign Sr Director of Workplace Equality.“The CEI is an ever-evolving tool – a blueprint that companies can use to show up more effectively in supporting their LGBTQ+ employees and their families.”

Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune 500 companies, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

To view the full report, visit

About Qurate Retail Group

Qurate Retail GroupSM comprises six leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce (“vCommerce”), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 15 television channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps, social pages, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail Group combines shopping and entertainment to curate products, experiences, conversations and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers. Headquartered in West Chester, Pa., Qurate Retail Group has team members in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland and China. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail Group portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests.