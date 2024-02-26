Ceres Welcomes New Roadmap From Colorado Gov. Jared Polis To Help State Achieve Ambitious Climate Goals

(MENAFN- 3BL) February 26, 2024 /3BL/ - Alli Gold Roberts, senior director, state policy, at Ceres, welcomed the release of the Colorado Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap 2.0 . Gov. Jared Polis rolled out the updated plan, which lays out an all-of-government approach to meet the state's climate goals.

Colorado released its first Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap in January 2021, setting the state on a path to meet its new target to reduce statewide greenhouse gas pollution. Colorado has achieved more than 90% of the action it identified in the report. The updated roadmap lays out a new set of actions the Polis administration will prioritize to improve air quality and reduce climate pollution. The full press release from the Polis administration can be read here.

To ensure the state stays on track to meets its goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, Ceres will work with investors and companies in its networks and beyond to advocate for state policymakers to advance legislation to:



Modernize energy permitting and siting to ensure Colorado is able to meet its goal of 100% clean energy by 2040;

Improve the development of the electric distribution grid to meet increasing electricity and interconnection demands; and Update Colorado's Clean Energy Plan framework to require electric utilities develop plans that demonstrate how they will supply carbon free electricity by 2040.

