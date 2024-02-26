Mumbai News: Fire At BMC's Water Pumping Station Impacts Water Supply In THESE Areas. Check Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A fire broke out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Pise water pumping station on Monday evening, significantly impacting water supply across several parts of Mumbai, ANI reported.

The civic official stated that the incident had impacted the water supply in eastern parts of the eastern suburbs and the water supply from Golanji, Fosbery, Raoli, and Bhandarwada reservoirs in the city.

There will be no water supply in these areas for the next 24 hours, he said adding that the water supply pressure in the western suburbs and other parts of Mumbai may also be affected.

Following this, the BMC administration has urged citizens to cooperate and utilize water resources judiciously since the prompt cooperation of residents is essential to mitigate the impact of the disruption and ensure that essential water services can be restored as swiftly as possible, efforts are underway to address the situation and restore normalcy to the water supply system in the affected areas.

The BMC has already announced a 10% water cut in some areas of Bandra and Khar West (H-West ward) from February 27 to March 11 citing rehabilitation work in Pali Hill Reservoir per the civic body, the areas that will face a 10% water cut include- Gazdar Bandh, Dilip Kumar zone, Pali Mala zone, Union Park zone (Khar west), Dandpada, Kantwadi, Sherli Rajan and some areas of Bandra West civic body is doing repair and rehabilitation of the 600-mm old water inlet main pipe of the Pali Hill reservoir in the H-West ward, which will cause a low water supply is important to know that the water supply in the H-West ward was affected from February 16 to 21 as the civic body was fixing the 600 mm diameter water channel at its Pali Hill reservoir civic body may also announce water cuts in Mumbai in the coming days as the water stock in the seven lakes supplying water to the city is dipping.

