Tripura CM Manik Saha Flags Off Astha Special Train For Ayodhya From Agartala


2/26/2024 9:33:47 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Tripura CM Manik Saha on Tuesday flagged off 00727- Astha Special train for Ayodhya from Agartala Railway Station. The train will run from Agartala Railway Station to Ayodhya Railway Station.

