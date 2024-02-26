St Lucia’S Government Need To Look In The Mirror On Matters Of Crime – 19 Homicides Todate

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Dear Sir

The government of Saint Lucia must stop posturing and offering illusions on the matter of escalated crime on the island while trying to escape looking in the mirror.

Over the weekend, Saint Lucia registered two homicides, reporting 19 for the year, as of February 26, 2024.

The pre-cabinet meeting on Monday, February 26, 2024, was another such example of a pompous head in the cloud, seemingly aloof and detached.

The elephant in the room – in parliament – cabinet and in every constituency on the island is evident:

“...There will be no peace in Vieux-Fort South, ...”

“ ... Crime is big business in Saint Lucia and it is driven by people who are way up in the hierarchy of this country ...”

“The crime problem in Saint Lucia is facilitated by corrupt politicians/government officials, business persons and police officers.”

Now consider the following extracts as reported by Loop News St Lucia :

“Addressing the pressing issue of rising criminal activities, Hilaire underscored the government's steadfast stance, stating, “The people who are involved in criminal activity should take note that we are not going to surrender. It is challenging, it is difficult, but we're not going to give in .”

His resolute declaration signifies a resounding commitment to confront criminal elements head-on and uphold the rule of law.

The acting PM [February 25-28, 2024] issued a rallying cry to all stakeholders, affirming, “We are going to win this battle. This is not just about us, but about the generations to come as well. If we can't stop it now, think of what's going to happen in years to come.”

Furthermore, Hilaire stressed the imperative of holding criminals accountable for their actions, unequivocally rejecting any notion of leniency or impunity.

“Criminals need to be held accountable and cannot be seen as allies who can get a free pass,” he asserted, emphasizing the importance of upholding justice and restoring public trust in the legal system.

“We urge the public to support the police and ensure that they have the capacity to deal with criminal activity,” he urged, highlighting the indispensable role of community engagement and cooperation in fostering safer neighbourhoods and communities.

“As the government and law enforcement agencies redouble their efforts to tackle crime and uphold public safety, Hilaire says there is hope and resilience in the face of adversity.

With unity, determination, and collective action, the country he says stands poised to overcome the scourge of criminality and pave the way for a brighter and more secure future for all.”

The government of Saint Lucia needs to look in the mirror, examine its shadow, and understand the reality of the politics that it has engaged in. Their political style and economic policy are degrading and destructive, [if you are not one of them] as composed, of elements that further the narrative of real political and economic peril.

The undesirable exposure that currently faces Saint Lucia is rooted in established political systems of cronyism, hate, and anger. Saint Lucia is in a disadvantageous position.

The future of the island is dismal without an immediate change of direction. The messaging and action of the political and bureaucratic establishment is rotten. The result is influential to failure!

Sincerely,

Monica Fevrier

The post St Lucia's government need to look in the mirror on matters of crime – 19 homicides todate appeared first on Caribbean News Global .