Cambodian PM To Pay Official Visit To Malaysia Today

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PHNOM PENH, Feb 27 (NNN-AKP) – Cambodian Prime Minister, Hun Manet, will pay an official visit to Malaysia today, at the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, the country's foreign ministry said in a press statement, yesterday.

The two prime ministers will hold a bilateral meeting, to discuss diverse dimensions of cooperation, including political security, trade and investment, tourism, labour, halal food industry, ICT and digital technology, and energy security, the statement said.

The two leaders will also preside over the signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding (MoU), between central banks from the two sides, on cooperation in the area of financial innovation and payment systems, it added.

During the visit, Hun Manet will also attend the Cambodia-Malaysia Business Forum, where he will deliver a keynote address and witness the signing of two MoUs covering trade cooperation between the chambers of commerce from the two sides, the statement said.

The visit“will contribute further to deepening the long-standing ties between Cambodia and Malaysia, in bilateral and multilateral frameworks, for the best interests of the two countries and the region,” the statement added.– NNN-AKP