Kuwait FM Meets UN High Commissioner For Refugees

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Monday with UN High Commissioner for refugees Filippo Grandi, on the sidelines of the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.

During the meeting, the two tackled efforts made by UNHCR to provide aid and support and meet the needs of refugees as a result of conflicts and wars were reviewed.

Al-Yahya praised the noble and valuable contributions made by UNHCR towards refugees around the world.

The Minister also hailed the existing level of cooperation and joint work between the State of Kuwait and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, citing the pioneering role of the State of Kuwait, especially on the humanitarian level, in all international forums.

The two delved into the importance of the international community assuming its responsibilities to find effective solutions to the refugee crisis and creating innovative mechanisms to achieve an effective response to deal with such crises and conflicts that cause displacement, asylum and suffering, most notably the dangerous consequences of the current developments in the Gaza Strip. (Pickup previous)

