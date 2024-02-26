Yemeni Min. Raises Alarm About Vessel Struck By Houthi Missile

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- Yemeni Minister of Environment Tawfiq Al-Sharjabi said the situation of the cargo ship, hit by a Houthi missile in the Red Sea on February 18, is "very concerning."

The Yemeni authorities do their utmost to deal with all possible scenarios relating to the ill-fated vessel which lies nearly 11 nautical miles off Yemen, he said at a press conference on Monday.

The competent agencies are working on measures to tow the vessel into Yemen's territorial waters, he said the sinking of the ship could .

Refuting the allegations of the Houthi militias, the Yemeni minister said the 171 m.-long 27 m.-wide vessel was neither carrying weapons nor heading for Israel.

"The Belize-flagged, UK-registered M/V Rubymar was carrying quantities of fertilizers and oil when a Houthi ballistic missile struck it," Al-Sharjabi said, noting that the vessel was en route to Bulgaria.

"The attack on the vessel serves the interests of neither the Yemeni nor the Palestinians. To the contrary, it adversely affects the fair cause of our Palestinian brothers," he made clear.

The 24-member crew, mainly Syrians and Egyptians, had been evacuated safely to Djibouti, he noted.

The Yemeni minister cautioned against the risks of an environment disaster due to the possible sinking of the ship.

On Friday, February 23, the US Central Command said the missile attack on the vessel resulted in 18-mile oil slick. (end)

