Armenia Congratulates Kuwait On Nat'l Holidays

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan on Monday congratulated the State of Kuwait, the Amir, the government and people, on the 63rd anniversary of National Day and the 33rd anniversary of Liberation Day.

Kuwait Ambassador to Armenia, Nawaf Al-Enezi, told KUNA that the Armenian President informed him during his reception at the Presidential Palace to convey his warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people.

The Ambassador extended his sincere thanks and gratitude to the Armenian President for the invitation and keenness to strengthen relations with the State of Kuwait.

The Ambassador expressed joy for this occasion and wished more development and prosperity under the wise leadership of Kuwait's Amir. (end)

aas







MENAFN26022024000071011013ID1107902480