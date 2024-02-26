South Africa Denounce Double Standards In The Human Rights Council

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- Minister for International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Naledi Pandor denounced on Monday the double discourse and standards adopted by some delegations of the participating states during their interventions on the war against Ukraine and Palestine stressing the non-discrimination among the victims.

Addressing the United Nations Human Rights Council, Pandor said such double standards prevented a focus on victims.

She reiterated her country's support for freedom-seekers around the world.

The minister called upon the Israeli occupying entity and its supporters to comply with the decisions of the International Court of Justice and to stop the aggression against the Gaza Strip.

South Africa's representative urged the UN Human Rights Council to uphold its obligations to ensure world peace without discrimination.

In the same vein, the Foreign Minister of Palestine Riyad al-Maliki called for an end to the massacre of Palestinians in particular children and women in the Gaza Strip.

The crisis in Gaza has been at the forefront of most of the interventions by delegations at the United Nations Human Rights Council and most delegations have called for an end to the aggression against Gaza and an immediate ceasefire. (end)

imk







MENAFN26022024000071011013ID1107902478